Document about command line interface shown here doesn't seem to apply to the Recalbox scummvm emulator: ScummVM

Any/all syntax documented on this page results in "scummvm" via SSH always terminating with the same message: "Could not initialize SDL: No available video device!"

It's indeed a mystery how it works as the scummvm emulator documentation page just offers no insights. I'd study how Recalbox invokes scummvm to play a ROM, but my best grep efforts from root on down haven't found any relevant information...