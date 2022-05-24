Solarus on X64 PC doesn't works
Pilcrw
HHello Recalbox community,
I've a problem to run any game on Solarus Emulator (Recalbox image X64 Electron 8.0.1)
For example, when i want to run Zelda Mystery of Solarus DX, a error box appear with different issues 'bad rom', 'bad bios' ...
Same problem with other rom too.
I've check the es_log and a WARN! log is present under the game launch command :
[2022/05/24 14:41:02.928] (INFO ) : [Run] Command: python /usr/bin/emulatorlauncher.pyc -system solarus -rom /recalbox/share/roms/solarus/zsdx-v1.12.3.solarus -emulator solarus -core solarus -ratio config
[2022/05/24 14:41:02.928] (INFO ) : [Pad2Keyboard] No pad2keyb configuration.
[2022/05/24 14:41:02.929] (INFO ) : [CPU] Set performance mode
[2022/05/24 14:41:02.929] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK!
[2022/05/24 14:41:02.929] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Start in-game Hardware processes
[2022/05/24 14:41:03.114] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Stop in-game Hardware processes
[2022/05/24 14:41:03.114] (INFO ) : [CPU] Set powersaving mode
[2022/05/24 14:41:03.114] (WARN!) : [Run] Non-Zero exit code 250 !
[2022/05/24 14:41:03.114] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK!
Have you some idea to resolv for this issue?
Thanks for your great job and i'le be glad to read you !
Regards,
Pilcrw.
Alvin
@pilcrw-0
Well, it seems that is one of the Bugs the new Recalbox hast to offer:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25536/recalbox-8-0-black-screen-on-solarus-games