HHello Recalbox community,

I've a problem to run any game on Solarus Emulator (Recalbox image X64 Electron 8.0.1)

For example, when i want to run Zelda Mystery of Solarus DX, a error box appear with different issues 'bad rom', 'bad bios' ...

Same problem with other rom too.

I've check the es_log and a WARN! log is present under the game launch command :

[2022/05/24 14:41:02.928] (INFO ) : [Run] Command: python /usr/bin/emulatorlauncher.pyc -system solarus -rom /recalbox/share/roms/solarus/zsdx-v1.12.3.solarus -emulator solarus -core solarus -ratio config

[2022/05/24 14:41:02.928] (INFO ) : [Pad2Keyboard] No pad2keyb configuration.

[2022/05/24 14:41:02.929] (INFO ) : [CPU] Set performance mode

[2022/05/24 14:41:02.929] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK!

[2022/05/24 14:41:02.929] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Start in-game Hardware processes

[2022/05/24 14:41:03.114] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Stop in-game Hardware processes

[2022/05/24 14:41:03.114] (INFO ) : [CPU] Set powersaving mode

[2022/05/24 14:41:03.114] (WARN!) : [Run] Non-Zero exit code 250 !

[2022/05/24 14:41:03.114] (INFO ) : [MQTT] Publishing to tcp://127.0.0.1:1883 from recalbox-emulationstation OK!

Have you some idea to resolv for this issue?

Thanks for your great job and i'le be glad to read you !

Regards,

Pilcrw.