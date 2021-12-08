Recalbox 8.0 black screen on solarus games
F0XHOUND last edited by
Good work with last release. But now is not working solarus games at 8.0 version. Im using a raspberry pi 3b and when pressing hotkey and START games exits. But all games when launching has a black screen. In previous versions without problem. Thanks
Pitch64 Global moderator
@f0xhound this is a bug we got on beta too, but we have no luck to find the cause for solarus. We discovered that restarting EmulationStation only (via a game list update as example) allows to use solarus again until the bug happens again
F0XHOUND last edited by
@pitch64 Thanks for the answer