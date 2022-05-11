Recalbox 8.X running hot on RPI3B+.
Hi all.
I replaced RetroPie 4.8 with RecalBox 8.0.2, before two weeks, i like it so far except that is running hotter from RetroPie with the same games and emulator.
The RPI3B+ is on a plastic case with a heatsink and a small fun, that i have configure to start when the temperature is 70 Celsius.
With the RetroPie, the temperature never pass the 62 Celsius. On the other side, Recalbox always reach 70 Celsius and maybe will pass this if the fan didn't start to spin.
The above observations were made using the same hardware, software,settings, temperature of the environment (23 Celsius), same time running (20 minutes). More Details :
Hardware: Raspberry Pi3 B+ , Logitech Controller F710, Official PSU.
Storage: OS installed to Samsung SD-CARD 16gb class10 and roms fro usb stick 64GB Sandisk
Operation System: RetroPie, Recalbox 8.0.2, i test and Recalbox 8 rgbdual-7.
Emulator: For both system lr-pcsx-rearmed. I test and the other on the recalbox( duckstation, swanstation) with the same result.
Games: Wipeout(usa) and many others.
System resolution : 1280x720, from config.txt .
I have try on the RecalBox to disable the following with the same results : Rewind, Ai translation, Cheevos, Web manager, Overlays, shaders, vibration. Also, no overclocking.
I measure the temps from SSH with the following commands :
RetroPie:
sudo watch vcgencmd measure_temp
Recalbox:
watch cat /sys/class/thermal/thermal_zone0/temp
I hope there is a solution for this issue.
Thanks
@superglue said in Recalbox 8.X running hot on RPI3B+.:
I hope there is a solution for this issue.
And how do you think this solution should look like ?
Maybe it's simple the Software and the new Version of Recalbox uses the CPU more and often than the old Version of Retropie so it got hotter ?
@superglue said in [Recalbox 8.X running hot on RPI3B+
The RPI3B+ is on a plastic case with a heatsink and a small fun
I'm sad to hear that you have "small fun" with your Recalbox.
I really got "Big Fun" with my overclocked Raspberry Pi 3B+ and Recalbox 6.0.
I opened this topic, just in case this is not a normal condition(maybe a bug?) so the developers be aware and investigate it when they can. If it is not a problem then i will try to replace the case with a better one. Sorry if my topic misunderstood, i dont speak English or French.
@superglue
If you want to report a Bug or an Improvement Idea you can do it here:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues
