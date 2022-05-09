RGB Dual Question
Beldar last edited by
Hello!
I missed the kickstarter but I might be interested in purchasing the RGB Dual when it hits retail.
What I was wondering is if the VGA output is able to be converted to component video (ypbpr) for NTSC consumer TVs. That would require sync on green and a few other things.
I ask because my setup uses all component and composite video as American sets didn't have RGB.
Thanks!
Zing Global moderator Translator
@beldar I recommend you access our official Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/NbQFbGM
There is a specific channel for questions on the subject:
#recalbox-rgb-dual
There you will have a more ideal support.