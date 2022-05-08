[DosBox] MIDI MPU-401 on Raspberry Pi
Is it possible to use a MIDI emulator with Recalbox, on a Raspberry Pi, that can be detected by DosBox?
@chacs asked a related question in 2018, and noted, "Under Windows, DosBox goes through the 'midi drivers' of the PC sound card, but under Recalbox/Raspberry, I suppose it must be different."
@lmerckx responded with, "It's probably a DosBox compile-time option that hasn't been enabled. We should look into it sometime..."
I was hoping a solution had been implemented that would allow me to play some of my old non-scummvm games such as Wing Commander, X-Wing, etc. with their glorious MIDI music.
From my own research into the issue, it appears an emulator, such as munt, or fluidsynth, is needed. Once one of the emulators is running, and the necessary roms and a soundfont are provided, the MIDI device can be detected in DosBox, using the command
mixer /listmidito get the
midiconfig=entry in the
dosbox.cfgfile for the game. Or at least that's how it's done with Windows and DosBox; I'm not sure how Recalbox would do it.
Does Recalbox already have a MIDI emulator running?
Has a DosBox compile-time option been found and enabled?
If so, is there a configuration option we need to enable, to make DosBox, running inside Recalbox, see it?
@xerobit
In
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/games/guides/dos/dosbox-to-play-with-dos-games
it says:
"You arrive in the game configuration program. This one is especially interesting to configure the sound.
Each "setup" is different but in general you are offered a menu in English with "setup sound...".
You have to select (for the "midi" AND for the "sound effect" if the difference is made) the "Sound Blaster 100% compatible" input and the automatic setting (or failing that, all the default choices that you will be offered)."
@alvin Yes, I tried selecting the midi options in the game configuration, but similar to @chacs, I get no music sound. The digital speech and sound effects for the SoundBlaster work though.
Those results are what led me to do the research, and discover the
mixer /listmidicommand, which I tried and found out that DosBox does not list any midi devices. It is possible to do this by putting the following commands in the
dosbox.batfile:
mixer /listmidi pause
Since there are no midi devices available to DosBox, I have nothing available to enter in the
midiconfig=line of the
dosbox.cfg. I am wondering how do I get a midi device to be available in DosBox, and DosBox suggestions are to run a midi emulator like munt or fluidsynth.
So, is it possible to use a MIDI emulator with Recalbox, on a Raspberry Pi, that can be detected by DosBox?
