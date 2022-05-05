Controllers and MCP23017 on I2C0
-
Robulle last edited by
Hi !
I made a diy arcade cab with a CRT screen, a raspberry PI3B+, a RGB-PI+ board and the RGB-PI OS.
Since Recalbox is now compatible with CRT I decided to upgrade my cab with the version 8.0.2.
Analog video output works great but controllers are not detected.
On the RGB-PI+ joysticks and buttons are connected to IO expanders MCP23017 at 0x20 and 0x21 addresses on I2C0 bus (GPIOs of I2C1 are used for video sync).
I replaced the mk_arcade_joystick_rpi.ko file of recalbox by the mk_arcade_joystick_rpi.ko file of RGB-PI OS and
changed the recalbox.conf file with controllers.gpio.enabled=1 and controllers.gpio.args=map=0x20,0x21 but controllers are still not detected.
Any ideas ? Thanks !
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@robulle Please, don't SPAM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26845/joysticks-sur-mcp23017