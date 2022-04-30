Hidden Games reappearing after restart
-
danimourinho last edited by Zing
Im using the latest version of the Recalbox PC version on my macbook Pro. Ive selected to dont show the preloaded games, but it still shows in the "Ports" section the games Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein 3D. As this recalbox will be for young kids i want to remove those games. If I configure each game to be hidden, the games dissapear, but will appear after restarting. The show hidden games option is off. It doesn't matter if its a shutdown, fast restart or restart., I always have the same result. I did the same selectin Adult game option and set them all off. If i delete the rom folders or just what its inside of each
Folder, after restarting recalbox, everything appears again. Any suggestions??
-
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@danimourinho
Maybe if you hide the Games and then select "Refresh Gamelist" from
Main Menu -> UI Settings ?
Or you reset your Recalbox to the "Factory Settings"
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/reset-to-factory-settings
then hide your Games
and then refresh the Gamelist
-
Scavy Global moderator
@danimourinho for all preinstalled games, you can hide them using the option in the menu but... if there's no games at all, ES is not working. So devs choose to keep these 3 games to prevent ES crashing.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@danimourinho I see you've already found another thread on this topic, so I'll lock this thread and keep the conversation on the other thread:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23882/hide-pre-installed-does-not-hide-ports