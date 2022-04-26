Hello!,

Ive finally set up my raspberry with recalbox, and installed it on an superpi 4 case, im verry happy with it and the emulation is great!.

But ive found an issue. The bluetooth range isnt that far of the raspberry, and i want to sit on the couch. I can, but the imput is going to be verry shocky, or it doesnt register the imputs. When i get closer to the console it works flawless.

Can i install a bluetooth dongel to have a greater range? Ive insert a dongel, but im not sure how to install that now recalbox is on the system.

Best regards,

Christiaan