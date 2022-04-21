@ngiri67

@ngiri67 said in Apple 2 not starting any ROMS:

Should I get a new copy of the BIOS?

Here

LinApple

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/apple-2/linapple

and there

GSPlus

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/apple-2/gsplus

it says you don't need any special BIOS-File to play Apple 2 Games on Recalbox

So why did you want to get a "new Copy of the BIOS" ?

You can check if you need a BIOS and if you got the right one (not only by Name but by MD5-Checksum too) in the Recalboy Main Menu.

Did your Games have the rigth Extension and did you put them in the right Folders (see Links above) ?