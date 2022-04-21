Apple 2 not starting any ROMS
ngiri67 last edited by
I see this has been dealt with before, however, I am running Recalbox on a PC, and when I try any of the Apple 2 roms included or others I already have, I get a screenful of @ with the GSPLUS BIOS and checkerboards and @'s with Linapple. The whole PC just hangs and I need to reboot.
Should I get a new copy of the BIOS?
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@ngiri67
@ngiri67 said in Apple 2 not starting any ROMS:
Should I get a new copy of the BIOS?
Here
LinApple
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/apple-2/linapple
and there
GSPlus
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/apple-2/gsplus
it says you don't need any special BIOS-File to play Apple 2 Games on Recalbox
So why did you want to get a "new Copy of the BIOS" ?
You can check if you need a BIOS and if you got the right one (not only by Name but by MD5-Checksum too) in the Recalboy Main Menu.
Did your Games have the rigth Extension and did you put them in the right Folders (see Links above) ?
ngiri67 last edited by
Thank you @alvin. I did see they said a BIOS isn't required, but I'm getting a screenful of checkerboard and @ signs and the PC freezes. Even the games that come by default give the same result. I managed the get the 2GS to play the games, but not linapple. I've attached a screenshot in case it might help.
Scavy Global moderator
@ngiri67
Hi,
i got this issue once, but i don't remember what was the solution...
Could you check the extensions of your games ?
Or i guess they are zipped. Could you try with unzipped files ?
Thanx.
Alvin last edited by Alvin
Look here at the last Picture on the LinApple Homepage
http://linapple.sourceforge.net/screenshots.html
Looks almost the same like your Screenshot but on the whole Page it's never been explained why this happend.