Apple2 doesn't work
Ernisius
Every apple 2 game I try, the emulator starts but I get a screen full of '@''s.
Also I then can't exit the emulator and need to reboot.
There is nothing in the readme about a bios file, but I added Rom1 for apple 2 anyway. I had similar issue with batocera and this file fixed it, but did nothing in recalbox.
Running on a Pi400 4gb memory.
Scavy
@ernisius hi
i already got this issue, but i can't remember what i've done to avoid it...
The bios is correct ? Do you use any overlay maybe ?
Ernisius
@scavy . It's a clean install. All I did was copy the files over.
But. I just found out I can switch emulators. the default is GSPlus, which doesn't work. I switched it to Linapple and now it does.
Thanks
Scavy
@ernisius it's right, lineapple is a better emulator. Have fun ^^