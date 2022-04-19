First off let me say that I already have multiple pi’s running recalbox and this is just for fun.

I got a free Pandora’s box, which one is hard to say but the main board has a sticker on it that says pandora 30s rrtv 32#5000.

Anyway, the software looks like it’s running retropie and from research, it’s possibly running some android OS underneath.

So the question is, can this board run recalbox instead? If so, does anyone have a write up or video?

Ps mods if this isn’t the right forum can you move it to the correct forum please? Thanks