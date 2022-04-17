Hi all,

new here and new to the Pi.

just a onetime project to build an arcade machine. But really need some help.

I downloaded 'wolfanoz-returns-512gb-total-recall-recalbox-image-for-sd-or-ssd'

used the Raspberry Pi Imager to extract the image to a 1tb card

I plugged it into my new and only Pi 4 4gbRAM Model B

I assume from the image filename that it is the RECALLBOX OS

Unfortunately it does not work

start.elf: is not compatible

This board requires newer software...

Is there anyway to fix this without downloading another image?

I would like to stick with the one I have, it has a lot of games I want

Also it took sometime to download so now I feel committed.

I have tested the Pi with another card and all works fine..

Thanks all!