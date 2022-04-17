start.elf: is not compatible
rstephenson187
Hi all,
new here and new to the Pi.
just a onetime project to build an arcade machine. But really need some help.
I downloaded 'wolfanoz-returns-512gb-total-recall-recalbox-image-for-sd-or-ssd'
used the Raspberry Pi Imager to extract the image to a 1tb card
I plugged it into my new and only Pi 4 4gbRAM Model B
I assume from the image filename that it is the RECALLBOX OS
Unfortunately it does not work
start.elf: is not compatible
This board requires newer software...
Is there anyway to fix this without downloading another image?
I would like to stick with the one I have, it has a lot of games I want
Also it took sometime to download so now I feel committed.
I have tested the Pi with another card and all works fine..
Thanks all!
Hello @rstephenson187
First of all, the image you downloaded is not Pi4 compatible.
Then, Recalbox is not associated in any way with the website from wich you downloaded your image. It contains lots of copyrighted materials!
We strongly encourage you to download, install & use the official image available at http://www.recalbox.com and then, install your game by yourself.