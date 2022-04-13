Recalbox Freeze.
-
kevinroland Banned last edited by
Hello everyone.
I have freeze problems in the Recalbox menu since the last update. From time to time I have the screen which freezes when I launch a game or when I change the wallpaper for example but it makes me feel that in the in-game menu I have no problem.
I am under Pi3 B+ latest version if anyone has an idea thank you.
-
SuperJuju last edited by
@kevinroland Salut j'ai le même problème ainsi que beaucoup d'autres.
Ca été remonte plusieurs fois déjà ca devrait être corrigé dans la future maj wait ans see
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
-
kevinroland Banned last edited by Zing
@kevinroland said in Recalbox Freeze.:
Hello everyone
I have freeze problems in the Recalbox menu since the last update. From time to time I have the screen which freezes when I launch a game or when I change the wallpaper for example but it makes me feel that in the in-game menu I have no problem.
I am under Pi3 B+ latest version if anyone has an idea thank you.
with your helpful replies I am able to solve my issue.