Hi! Did anyone get the front USB Ports to work? Unfortunately there is no DeskPi Script for Recalbox available to automatically install the DeskPi Driver on https://wiki.deskpi.com/deskpi/

They offer a guide for an alternative way:

The front panel USB is unavailable.

Because there is no configuration: /boot/config.txt file, you need to add in this configuration file: dtoverlay=dwc2,dr_mode=host, and restart the Raspberry Pi. and if you installed deskPi driver, it will add to config.txt file automatically.

But that did not work for me...

How about anyone else here, did you get it to work?

Regards

eMBe