Buenas noches gente del foro, les comento un problema que tengo con el emulador GlideN64 que me muestra una barra negra debajo cuando cargo algún juego (Con otros emuladores la barra no aparece, simplemente los juegos se ven a pantalla completa). Tengo un televisor de 16:9, Rpi3 y configurado a 640x480.

Ahora, el dilema es que cuando activo la emulación FB (Buffer de cuadro) en GlideN64, los juegos se ven a pantalla completa pero muy pixelados y si desactivo la emulacion los juegos se ven bien pero con la imagen "achicada" por la barra negra. Leí sobre el overscan en GlideN64 pero no funciono.

Acá les adjunto el archivo mupen64plus.cfg y si alguno posee alguna mejora o corrección hagamelo saber. Muchas gracias!

PD: El mensaje también esta en el foro internacional...