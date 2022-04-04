Hi.

Any way to set Recalbox in completely read-only mode? I'm sick and tired of fixing my lil cousins' Recalbox, almost each week. Those kids are Recalbox killer!

I'd love to "freeze" all settings and roms and so on, after I set it up and before bringing it to them, again.

How to set entire Recalbox system in read-only mode?

Want to achieve;

-No rom deletion.

-No configuration change.

-No access to system menu.