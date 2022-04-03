Recalbox 8.0.2 RPI4 no HDMI sound
-
nbarth78 last edited by
Dear community,
The issue is simple : no audio signal through HDMI.
I have searched a long time before posting, I can't find how to fix this issue.
I have been using recalbox since a long time, on RPI3 and RPI4.
I never had such issue before recalbox 8.
I have tested the following :
- forcing HDMI in http://recalbox web page
- installing a new 8.0.2 on the SD Card (instead of upgrading)
- in the file
/boot/config.txt, I have put in comment this line
#hdmi_force_hotplug=1
- in recalbox UI, I am not able to switch from "jack" to "HDMI" (HDMI is not shown)
If anyone could help ??
-
Alvin last edited by
@nbarth78
Question:
If you're using a Raspberry Pi 4 did you use the HDMI-Port near the USB-Powerconnection ?