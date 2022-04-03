Dreamcast not showing up
jadamcyk last edited by
Hi, i'm running a RPI4 and Recalbox 8 and just added roms to the Dreamcast folder but the system is not showing up in the menu or in the bios menu. Is there something i'm missing to make this run?
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@jadamcyk
For Information about Dreamcast look here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/dreamcast/libretro-flycast
1, Did you chose the right Emulator ?
Libretro Flycast is the only one which will work on a Raspberry Pi 4 with Recalbox 8
Did you have the right BIOS ?
Not only by Name but by MD5 Checksum ?
You can check it in the Main Menu of Recalbox
Did your ROMs have the right File Extension and did you put them in the right Folder ?
Check with the Link above
Did you refresh your Gamelist in Recalbox ?
Main Menu -> UI Settings -> Refresh Gamelist
