Hello, I have problems saving configuration with Libretro Parallel_64 core, becuause any change in options is not saved.

As mentioned in these posts, the problem persists since previous versions:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24703/pi4-7-2-2-parallel_n64-core-doesn-t-save-options-on-retroarch?_=1648840418311

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25068/problem-performance-controller-mapping-with-n64-retroarch?_=1648840928318

As @Zing mentioned in one of those topic, he suggests to modify some files, but I am not so skilled modifyng those files.

There is also an issue opened here: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1780

But maybe it has been forgotten, I know there are other priorities.

I have Recalbox 8.02 running in a Pi4.

Thanks!