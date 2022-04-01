Libretro Parallel_64 doesn't save changes.
Hello, I have problems saving configuration with Libretro Parallel_64 core, becuause any change in options is not saved.
As mentioned in these posts, the problem persists since previous versions:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24703/pi4-7-2-2-parallel_n64-core-doesn-t-save-options-on-retroarch?_=1648840418311
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25068/problem-performance-controller-mapping-with-n64-retroarch?_=1648840928318
As @Zing mentioned in one of those topic, he suggests to modify some files, but I am not so skilled modifyng those files.
There is also an issue opened here: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1780
But maybe it has been forgotten, I know there are other priorities.
I have Recalbox 8.02 running in a Pi4.
Thanks!