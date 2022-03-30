Issues with 8bitdo USB dongle / adapter
Hello!
I'm having trouble with my current setup:
RPi 3B+
Recalbox 8.0.2 Electron
2x 8BitDo SN30 Pro wireless
2x 8BitDo USB adapter
I can successfully pair the SN30s to the adapters (one to each of them), but Recalbox has a hard time recognizing the USB adapters. Sometimes, it will recognize them as "8bitdo adapter", sometimes as "XBox 360 controller", regardless of what mode I wake the SN30s up to. I tried with Start+X and Start+B, but both are not really working well. Currently, my best guess is to physically disconnect the USB adapters, reconnect them and then hope. But maybe there's a better solution?
Thank you!
