Extracting Rom Files
I'd like to do a new build and only have my roms on the SD card that is inside my Pi. Is there a way to extract the roms to put them a on new SD card? I tried doing it through Recalbox manager and thought I was accomplishing the task but after an hour of transferring roms I realized I only copied PNG files.
I've also tried using Linux reader but it says my roms folder is empty. I know it's not because when the SD card is in my Pi the roms are all there and playable.
What version of Recalbox are you using, and is it a Linux ow Windows PC you are using?
Its much quicker to put the SD card into your laptop and just drag n drop them - takes minutes.
@rustymg I'm using Dragon Blaze 6.1 I believe.
I was using the Linux Reader program on a windows PC. I tried inserting the SD card into the PC but it tells me I have to format it. I didn't format because I am afraid to lose my data. Without using the Linux Reader program I can't see any of the recalbox files.
@mikeyramone1234 Just needs a drive letter applied to it, THEN its readable. Takes less than 20 seconds.
Below sounds more complicated than it is....
Oh, just noticed you are using a Recalbox from years ago. That must be, hmm, 2 years out of date. So many emulators have been updated, and not sure if can assign a drive letter to release 6.x
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22742/file-transfer-roms-directly-to-microsd-card-it-works
Question:
How did you put the Games ON the SD-Card ?
So you're using a Windows-PC
I'm not sure if this will work for you, but why not try this:
- Connect your Raspberry Pi to your LAN
Using a LAN-Cable is the best to do this, if this is not possible you must activate the WLAN-Option in Recalbox
- On your Window-PC open the "Windows Explorer"
- Search for "Network"
- Click on "Network"
- The Name of your Raspberry Pi (for example "Recalbox") should show up
- Klick on the Name
- It will show you a Folder named "Share"
- Klick on "Share" and you will see some more folders
- One Folder should be named "roms"
- Klick on it and you will see the folders containing the Games.
- Now you can simply copy these folders to the HDD of you PC
- If you had made the fresh install you can copy the folders back to SD-Card, but I would suggest you use an external Storage for them like an USB-Stick or an external HDD or SSD.
- Connect your Raspberry Pi to your LAN
@alvin A friend of mine put the files on the SD card for me from his collection. Your method worked as far as being able to discover and copy the roms. Thank you for your help.