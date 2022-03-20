I'd like to do a new build and only have my roms on the SD card that is inside my Pi. Is there a way to extract the roms to put them a on new SD card? I tried doing it through Recalbox manager and thought I was accomplishing the task but after an hour of transferring roms I realized I only copied PNG files.

I've also tried using Linux reader but it says my roms folder is empty. I know it's not because when the SD card is in my Pi the roms are all there and playable.