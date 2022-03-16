Nintendo 3DS Roms
Dear all,
I've just installed Recalbox and I've seen in the supported system list that the Nintendo 3DS is supported, I downloaded a few roms but now I cannot find the Nintendo 3DS folder in the Emulator's rom folder, could you help me, please?
Thank you in advance.
Regards
@salvo
Sorry, I'm a little bit confused, because I'm still using Recalbox 6.
From which place did you get the Info that you can play Nintendo 3DS Games on Recalbox ?
And on which System did you install Recalbox ?
Raspberry Pi, PC or anything else ?
Here
https://www.recalbox.com/database/
it says "Nintendo DS" only
For more Information look here
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25827/nintendo-ds-and-3ds-emu-pi-4b-2gb-recalbox-8
And here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
it says "No Nintendo DS" on Raspberry Pi
@alvin The information is on the website and is a mistake. It should be removed from that place.
We don't support 3DS at all, too recent.
@pitch64 thanks dear.
BR