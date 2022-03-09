Default core for N64 games in Recalbox 7.XX
Hello. Can someone remember, which was the default core for N64 games in Recabox 7.XX?? Thanks.
Alvin
@jorgemagana
I'm not sure, because I'm still running Recalbox 6.0 on a Raspberry Pi3B+ but doesn't this show in
"Main Menu" -> "Advanced Settings" -> "Advanced Emulator Configuration" -> "Nintendo 64" ?
If I go there it shows me "Emulator" = "STANDARD (MUPEN64PLUS) and "Core" = "STANDARD (GLIDE64)".
Maybe there are more and other Emulators in Recalbox 7 but look for the Word "STANDARD" an you would know which is the default Emulator and Core.
@alvin thanks, in version 7 I worked hard to set up mi romset with the best cores, but now in 8 I have to start again becuase now the system has a different default core... I'm trying to find an easy way to go back to the default 7 core. for N64.
Alvin
@jorgemagana said in Default core for N64 games in Recalbox 7.XX:
@alvin thanks, in version 7 I worked hard to set up mi romset with the best cores, but now in 8 I have to start again becuase now the system has a different default core... I'm trying to find an easy way to go back to the default 7 core. for N64.
You're asking for the default N64 Core in Recalbox 7 but how did you know that Recalbox 8 has a different default Core than Recalbox 7 if you don't know the Name of the Core from Recalbox 7 ?
And you didn't mentioned which System (Raspberry Pi, PC or other) you're using.
And by the way, it is possible that an Emulator that worked fine in Recalbox 7 didn't work fine in Recalbox 8.
Look here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/nintendo-64
There are all N64 Emulators listed which are used in Recalbox 8
It you click on the Names of each Emulator you will find out that some have some disadvantages, for example:
Mupen64Plus GLideN64 only works on Raspberry Pi3
Mupen64plus GLideN64_20 only works on Raspberry Pi2
Mupen64Plus RICE has low performances on Pi2 and 3
So why don't test which emulator works best for you in Recalbox 8 ?
I bet that some Emulators didn't have more than one Core so wouldn't take long to check them all out.
@alvin thanks. Now I have the answer thanks to a friend who sent me the information, 7 used Libretro core as default, now 8 has another. I could test game by game again with new cores or try to edit the xml file. More work to do.