@alvin thanks, in version 7 I worked hard to set up mi romset with the best cores, but now in 8 I have to start again becuase now the system has a different default core... I'm trying to find an easy way to go back to the default 7 core. for N64.

You're asking for the default N64 Core in Recalbox 7 but how did you know that Recalbox 8 has a different default Core than Recalbox 7 if you don't know the Name of the Core from Recalbox 7 ?

And you didn't mentioned which System (Raspberry Pi, PC or other) you're using.

And by the way, it is possible that an Emulator that worked fine in Recalbox 7 didn't work fine in Recalbox 8.

Look here:

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/nintendo-64

There are all N64 Emulators listed which are used in Recalbox 8

It you click on the Names of each Emulator you will find out that some have some disadvantages, for example:

Mupen64Plus GLideN64 only works on Raspberry Pi3

Mupen64plus GLideN64_20 only works on Raspberry Pi2

Mupen64Plus RICE has low performances on Pi2 and 3

So why don't test which emulator works best for you in Recalbox 8 ?

I bet that some Emulators didn't have more than one Core so wouldn't take long to check them all out.