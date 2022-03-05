@dieseldave87 said in Trying to update but can't. 7.1.1-Reloaded:

I downloaded a RetroPi 4 image from arcadepunks...

...and it said to go to RetroPi and expand my sd card but I can't find it anywhere on the image or how to access it. Any help would be greatly appreciated thanks.

My help:

Go to the RetroPi-Board and ask there because this here is the Recalbox-Board and nobody will help you.