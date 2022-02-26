Hi all,

after intense search I try now this way to solve my problem:

I bought joysticks and knobs (with standard switches) and connected them via a USB PCB to my Raspi 4 with recal box installed.

System works fine, keyboard works fine and I could configure the switches and joystick. After that they worked in the recal menue but in no game. I reconfigured many times and tried all platforms. Everywhere the same. Back in the menue the joysticks and knobs work again.

I guess I´m missing out a simple configuration step, but I cannot find it. Any hints would be great!!! Thx in advance