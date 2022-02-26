Controller works in menu but not in game
-
foly12 last edited by
Hi all,
after intense search I try now this way to solve my problem:
I bought joysticks and knobs (with standard switches) and connected them via a USB PCB to my Raspi 4 with recal box installed.
System works fine, keyboard works fine and I could configure the switches and joystick. After that they worked in the recal menue but in no game. I reconfigured many times and tried all platforms. Everywhere the same. Back in the menue the joysticks and knobs work again.
I guess I´m missing out a simple configuration step, but I cannot find it. Any hints would be great!!! Thx in advance
-
Alvin last edited by Alvin
So what Joystick did you use exactly:
Playstation Joypad
XboX Joypad
other USB-Jopad
other Jopypad with USB-Adaptor ?
It's a little bit old buy maybe this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/2368/controller-works-in-emulationstation-but-not-in-games/4
will help.
If it doesn't look here:
https://www.google.com/search?q=recalbox+Controller+works+in+menu+but+not+in+game+site:forum.recalbox.com&client=firefox-b-d&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwirj_68-pz2AhUnSPEDHc08BcIQrQIoBHoECAUQBQ&biw=1024&bih=616&dpr=1
There are a lot of Threads on this Board about Controllers not working in Recalbox.