Hi, I'm new to Recalbox, just installed it earlier today. I love it, it's great! But Dolphin has issues with the audio backend on all games. It crackles, and is delayed from the video by default. I can change this by switching it to using the 'Cubeb' backend instead of 'Pulse', but my configuration isn't saved and is reset to 'Pulse' on every exit. You can confirm this by editing the root/configs/dolphin-emu/Dolphin.ini via nano Dolphin.ini and ssh, while dolphin is running, and after you close it.

x86_64 PC - Intel Desktop Board DH61CR

RecalBox 8.0.1 Electron (current as of posting for x86_64)

USB drive to boot & External HDD for roms

Intel Xeon 1225 v2 CPU

ASUS HD 6450s GPU

2x USB Xbox 360 Wired controllers

Reproducing: Flash 8.0.1 Electron x86_64 PC to a USB stick and try to run dolphin. Tip: don't wear headphones, you won't want them.

All I would like is a config override option for dolphin or fixing the default settings. Many Thanks!