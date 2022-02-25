Dolphin does not save Config. Resets to Default on every exit.
-
CitywideMars50 last edited by
Hi, I'm new to Recalbox, just installed it earlier today. I love it, it's great! But Dolphin has issues with the audio backend on all games. It crackles, and is delayed from the video by default. I can change this by switching it to using the 'Cubeb' backend instead of 'Pulse', but my configuration isn't saved and is reset to 'Pulse' on every exit. You can confirm this by editing the
root/configs/dolphin-emu/Dolphin.inivia
nano Dolphin.iniand ssh, while dolphin is running, and after you close it.
x86_64 PC - Intel Desktop Board DH61CR
RecalBox 8.0.1 Electron (current as of posting for x86_64)
USB drive to boot & External HDD for roms
Intel Xeon 1225 v2 CPU
ASUS HD 6450s GPU
2x USB Xbox 360 Wired controllers
Reproducing: Flash 8.0.1 Electron x86_64 PC to a USB stick and try to run dolphin. Tip: don't wear headphones, you won't want them.
All I would like is a config override option for dolphin or fixing the default settings. Many Thanks!
-
CitywideMars50 last edited by CitywideMars50
Any info on this? I've looked into the different Dolphin.ini files located in
/recalbox/share/system/configs/dolphin-emuand
/recalbox/share_init/system/configs/dolphin-emuand both reset to 'Pulse' on exit. I've tried using the config override feature but it doesn't seem to work with dolphin. I really wish I don't have to switch to Batocera because of a simple config issue, I've spent hours configuring Recalbox already lol!
Many Thanks