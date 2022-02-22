Hi all.

I have problem with lr-swanstation and Duckstation, the performance is poor(frame drops, choppy sound) more on swanstation and less on duckstationon, both Pi3 and Pi4. On Pi3 the problem is way more noticable because is more weak.

I have test both emulators on the same hardware with different Oses and the problem doesn't exist here (on the the Pi4 all games are running flawless).

I have try to do clean install, new sd-cards different Tv's but the problem is the same.

I believe that the thing that does affect performance is the pulse audio driver in the retroarch. When i change it to alsathread driver , the frames go up again and the games running perfect but i don't have sound . I can't use pcsx-rearmed, because the games that i am trying to play they doesn't work with this emulator.

Is there something that i can do to fix this issue ?