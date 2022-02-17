@lecapitaine What you're wanting doesn't make sense.

Even if you get what you're trying to do, it won't serve the controller's primary function: gaming. During games you need the select key separately, no wonder it comes standard on all joysticks: it's not optional.

The hotkey is something optional, you can theoretically configure it as any button (except Start, as it is the button that matches the exit function of the emulator), and theoretically you can exclude all options related to it (you would need an option to exit of the emulator).

I recommend you review again about adding other buttons to your joystick...

But, if you want to make your joystick meaningless, the only alternative solution is to use a virtual joystick to fulfill the need for the select key, or, connect a USB keyboard to fulfill this need without modifying the joystick.

What you're wanting doesn't make sense.

Even if you get what you're trying to do, it won't serve the controller's primary function: gaming. During games you need the select key separately, no wonder it comes standard on all controls: it's not optional.

The hotkey is something optional, you can theoretically configure it as any button (except Start, as it is the button that matches the exit function of the emulator), and theoretically you can exclude all options related to it (you would need an option to exit of the emulator).

I recommend you review again about adding other buttons to your joystick...

But, if you want to make your joystick meaningless, the only alternative solution is to use a virtual gamepad to fulfill the need for the select key, or, connect a USB keyboard to fulfill this need without modifying the joystick.