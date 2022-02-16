8bitdo pro 2 malfunction
I just got a 8bitdo pro 2. I updated it to 1.05 version. I pair it to my pandora pi arcade(using pi4 and recalbox). So in recalbox i have no problem to pair it. Once paired, it says Xbox One S controller jas been plugged. Hurray, everything works fine.
Then i turn off the controller. When i turn it in again, it says Xbox One S controller has been plugged (like it is suppose to be). But when i press any button, it says it has been unplugged. I wait a bit and then it says Playstation(R)3 controller has been plugged…. Nothing works at this point. Then it says Playstation(r) controller has been unplugged. After couple of seconds it goes back to Xbox One S controller has been plugged and then it works properly. I need to go through that everytime i reopen the controller. Yes it is working, put it s annoying as hell. Dunno why it detects it as xbox then unplug and detect has playststion unplug and go back to xbox.
Anyone have this issue and know how to fix it?
@keruwb now it just tries to connect as a playstation 3 then unplug after pressing anything. It does not connect as a xbox controller after that. Yes i am using x input. The remote seems to works great with my switch and my pc (i unpaired it to the pc since they are both using x input, i just tried to test it there). So clearly the problem is within recalbox thatbidentifies it as ps3 controller instead of xbox. I will repeat it: when i pair it it pairs as a xbox controller and works great. But closing and turning it back on makes it try to connect as ps3 (and says it connect) but then unconnect when anything is pressed.
Zing Global moderator Translator
I tried ising d input instead. Samething, i am able to pair as 8bitdo pro 2 and works great. If i close it and turn it on it pairs as playstation(r)3 controller (but i dont see the pop up that it connected). Nothing works on the controller and if i press something it stays paired but nothing works. I know it is paired as ps3 controller only because i can see it in the input setting and when i turn it off it says ps3 unplugged.
I tried as a switch controller now. Works great. But then again same problem when i turn it off and on it connects as a ps3 controller and nothing works.
Overall, whatever the mode i use, it works, but need to repair everytime since it wants to connect as ps3 controller. Can i remove a core file, or edit it, to remove the ps3 controller option?
@zing sorry i already browse does and my answer is not there.
Fixed.
I went to my pc and go to the manager by typing the ip of my recalbox. In controller there is ps3 i desactivated it. Then restarted everything, and forgot my bluetooth controller, put it back to android and paired again and now it is working just fine.
@keruwb well tought it was fixed.
After a day not usingnit, i come back to it and the remote does not connect. So i pair it again but not i have massive problem with the remote within retro arch. What could have happen while it was turned off -_-
Anyone can recommend me a controller thatbworks without a problem?