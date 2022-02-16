I just got a 8bitdo pro 2. I updated it to 1.05 version. I pair it to my pandora pi arcade(using pi4 and recalbox). So in recalbox i have no problem to pair it. Once paired, it says Xbox One S controller jas been plugged. Hurray, everything works fine.

Then i turn off the controller. When i turn it in again, it says Xbox One S controller has been plugged (like it is suppose to be). But when i press any button, it says it has been unplugged. I wait a bit and then it says Playstation(R)3 controller has been plugged…. Nothing works at this point. Then it says Playstation(r) controller has been unplugged. After couple of seconds it goes back to Xbox One S controller has been plugged and then it works properly. I need to go through that everytime i reopen the controller. Yes it is working, put it s annoying as hell. Dunno why it detects it as xbox then unplug and detect has playststion unplug and go back to xbox.

Anyone have this issue and know how to fix it?