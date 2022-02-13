Issue compiling on Ubuntu
-
LJR2021 last edited by
I am having issues compiling RecalBox on my Ubuntu machine. It gets to the same point, and crashes on file not found. Is the webserver down or something?
Location: https://codeload.github.com/libretro/swanstation/tar.gz/a39c7512c47c125f554c4e4725217c16628683e4/libretro-swanstation-a39c7512c47c125f554c4e4725217c16628683e4 [following] --2022-02-13 23:21:05-- https://codeload.github.com/libretro/swanstation/tar.gz/a39c7512c47c125f554c4e4725217c16628683e4/libretro-swanstation-a39c7512c47c125f554c4e4725217c16628683e4 Resolving codeload.github.com (codeload.github.com)... 140.82.112.9 Connecting to codeload.github.com (codeload.github.com)|140.82.112.9|:443... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 404 Not Found 2022-02-13 23:21:05 ERROR 404: Not Found.
-
RustyMG last edited by
As far as Im aware, its not suppported on your device.