Unable to read the correct MAME core from the .recalbox.conf files
I'm having a problem getting the different MAME cores to be set from the
.recalbox.conffiles.
These are the only
.recalbox.conffiles in my entire system:
┣ recalbox
┃ ┣ share
┃ ┃ ┣ roms
┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ mame
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ AdvanceMame
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2000
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2003
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2003-Plus
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2010
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2015
┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf
And these are the contents of my
.recalbox.conffiles respectively:
mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=advancemame
mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2000
mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2003
mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2003_plus
mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2010
mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2015
Yet when I try to launch any game from any MAME directory, it seems they all try to launch using the default Mame2003Plus core. When I try to fix the core manually from Start-> Edit Game 'xxx' -> Run With (which are always set to
Libretro MAME2003_PLUS (Default)) to the correct core, the game works so it seems like I have a problem with my
.recalbox.conffiles.
What am I missing please?
Found the issue in my AdvanceMame
.recalbox.conffile.
Now changed it to:
mame.emulator=advancemame mame.core=advancemame