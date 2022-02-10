I'm having a problem getting the different MAME cores to be set from the .recalbox.conf files.

These are the only .recalbox.conf files in my entire system:

┣ recalbox

┃ ┣ share

┃ ┃ ┣ roms

┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ mame

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ AdvanceMame

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2000

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2003

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2003-Plus

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2010

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ Mame2015

┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ .recalbox.conf

And these are the contents of my .recalbox.conf files respectively:

mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=advancemame

mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2000

mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2003

mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2003_plus

mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2010

mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2015

Yet when I try to launch any game from any MAME directory, it seems they all try to launch using the default Mame2003Plus core. When I try to fix the core manually from Start-> Edit Game 'xxx' -> Run With (which are always set to Libretro MAME2003_PLUS (Default) ) to the correct core, the game works so it seems like I have a problem with my .recalbox.conf files.

What am I missing please?