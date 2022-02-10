Image file from 128g to 256g
I recently created a Recalbox image on a 128g mini SDcard, after creating the image I decided I wanted to add some game art to the Recal image. I wrote the image to a 256g card but it partitioned it off to just 119gb so I have around 140gigs of unallocated space. I'm not very good with partitions but I can't seem to merge the unallocated space to the primary image. Could someone give me some advice on how I can combine the two partitions to give myself more space?
You can try gparted, which is a bootable partition manager which should be able to extend your recalbox partition.
I would not recommend that option, though, as it can screw things up.
From my experience, I'd highly recommend mount all the roms/art on an external USB of some sort. Mainly because if your installation gets corrupted (which happens more than you think) you better maintain and keep backups, otherwise you're going to have to download all of your roms, scrapes and artwork all over again.
I don't want to throw the developers of recalbox under the bus, as they put incredible amount of their time into developing this wonderful system for free, but they have a history of falling back on their promise of never having to do a fresh build of recalbox between versions. Just keep that in mind when a major release comes out, that there's always a possibility that you'll have to flash another image when the next major release comes out.
If you're insistent that you need the art on your installation drive, you can always create a partition on from the unallocated and point recalbox to the new partition. That's a quick setting change in the recalbox menu.
