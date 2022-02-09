Hello,

everything was (finnally) working with recalbox 7 and RPI4 installation after RPI3 died.

My bartop setup is composed of a RPI4, jack output for sound, and mini hdmi to hdmi cable plugged into a small 1080p HDMI screen.

After update to recalbox 8, my screen shows "no signal". I checked the user config parameters, and tried all forum advices (included FAQ black screen addition) ... no success.

Tried fresh install....no success

tried another sd...no success

Tried another os...success...with same screen conf parameters.

So where is the trick?!!! Totally confused