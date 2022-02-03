UNSOLVED Keyboard Mapping Libretro UAE4ARM
How could i change the Keyboard Mapping to QWERTZ at the moment the Keyboard mapping is AZERTY?
@ark-0 Have you tried F12?
lctrl - joy 1/mouse 1 (button X in gui) lalt - joy 2/mouse 2 (button Y in gui) lshift - joy 1 autofire (button A in gui) z - mouse 1 (button B in gui) 5 - switch input between mouse/joystick arrow keys - up / down / left / right F12 (UAE4ARM) and/or [CTRL]+[ESC] (UAE4ALL) - Open emulator menu
@rollbrett Where is this config located?
But the Problem is the Keyboard is mapped in the wrong language i think.
When i press Q the Output is an A and so on.