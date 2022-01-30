Bonjour à tous / Hi Everyone

Since the new recalbox 8.0.1 version my GPIcase web manager (pi zero 2w) no longer activated and can not even been activated when I set option to "ON" and after a reboot. Option revert to OFF...

Depuis la mise à jour de recalbox 8.0.1 sur mon GPIcase le web manager n'est plus actif et ne s'active plus même on ayant mis l'option à "ON" et en faisant un reboot.. elle repasse en "OFF"...

No problem on my other recalbox device SNES Case on Pi3 and Aracde Cabinet with Argon One v2 on Pi4

Need help ! Besoin d'aide merci.