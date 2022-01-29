Hi everybodies

I have a strange issue, I just finished my rb 8.0 imege on my pi400 .

Everything works perfectly on my tv, no one problem or error and i am so happy.

The problems come if i connect the pi400 on my 1080 p monitor on my bedroom, the sounds on main menu theme is so choppy and also in games, more over games seem more slow in my monitor than my tv.

Is there any option to set for figure it out ?

thanx in advance for any support