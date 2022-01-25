Hi,

As the following topic has been locked without eleminating all questions, I'd like to warm it up again:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21488/atari-jaguar-pi4-requiere-bios?_=1643132316684

Recalbox (at least version 8.0) does not show up any (missing) BIOS information about Atari Jaguar at BIOS check feature.

Further, there is no information about needed BIOS for Jaguar in readme.txt in BIOS folder.

As in the topic mentioned above, I can confirm that about half of the tested games start up without any bios, the others just crash. Those which start up are running too slow to be really playable.

So I guess the situation is as follows:

No BIOS needed for Jaguar at all?

Used Emulator/Core (libretro-virtualjaguar) is not ready (yet?) to work properly on Pi 4?

And/or it maybe will never work properly on Pi 4, because the complex original Jaguar hardware makes emulation quite difficult and/or needs more power for emulation than the Pi 4 provides.

Am I right or have I missed something?

Thanks in advance for your support.