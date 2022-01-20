Hi,

I would like to be able to adjust the volume in MAME games by pressing the hotkey and moving the joystick up/down (which by default changes the save state slot). I've edited the retroarchcustom.cfg file (in share/system/configs/retroarch), deleting the lines:

input_state_slot_decrease_axis = +0 input_state_slot_increase_axis = -0

and replacing them with:

input_volume_down_axis = +0 input_volume_up_axis = -0

Now I find that moving the joystick changes both the volume AND the state slot. When I reopen the retroarchcustom.cfg file I can see that the two lines I deleted have reappeared.

Is there any way I can permanently stop hotkey+joystick up/down from changing the save slot?