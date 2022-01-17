Retro-Bit Megadrive/Saturn Compability
retroplayer88 last edited by retroplayer88
Hi,
I know there are some old Threads about these 2 nice Controllers. I had both of them for testing purposes. There are 3 Wireless Modes (Switch/Android/Mac) they're supporting. With Android i could connect but couldn't assign no keys to them respectively the controller wont be recognized at all. On Switch Mode i could also connect and assign key but the controllers won't reconnect. I had to pair them every time i booted Recalbox. I couldn't test Mac Mode, but I assume that Mode won't also lead to success. So my Question is: Are there some Driver Problems with the Retro-Bit Controllers or did I miss something when I was connecting them?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@retroplayer88 I don't see these controls listed as compatible, so I assume there's a driver issue:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/controllers