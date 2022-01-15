Boy oh boy, I am frustrated...
Set up Recalbox 8 on my PC using USB SD card, it boots fine, but I can neither get my Xbox wireless controller (connected also by USB) to work nor does the keyboard seem to work with any keys other than up/down arrow.
Any help would be appreciated.
Rob
@rob2e Hang in there, version 8s got me fired up too! I think RecalBox 8 has some underlying issues. While they improved many things; I have had things stop working, that were working on 7. I can deal with my issue, but a controller not working ruins everything. I would try to find a nightly build of 8, or go back to the last stable version of 7 if you can find a download link.
@dukenstein95 what does "nightly" build mean, and any idea where to find links?