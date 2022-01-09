How to setup controllers in Recalbox 8.0?
Baltar last edited by
Hi,
I just upgraded from REcalbox 7.2.2 tot 8.0 and i can't get my controllers te setup. I have look through all the documentation but it is al Recalbox 7.2.2. menu screenshots.
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/first-use-and-configuration
Problem is that after i remapped my buttons and saved the controller profile i can't exit the menu and although it says that it saved my profile it did not. The only way to exit the menu is by powering off. After reboot the old settings are in effect.
I have calibrated my controllers several times in Racalbox 4 and 7 and never had this problem. My Recalbox is useless now ..
Zing Global moderator Translator
@baltar Most users with joystick issues resolve this type of issue by resetting to factory settings, available through the advanced settings menu. This does not delete any personal files (no ROM/BIOS/save/etc is deleted), but custom settings are reset.