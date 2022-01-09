Hi,

I just upgraded from REcalbox 7.2.2 tot 8.0 and i can't get my controllers te setup. I have look through all the documentation but it is al Recalbox 7.2.2. menu screenshots.

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/first-use-and-configuration

Problem is that after i remapped my buttons and saved the controller profile i can't exit the menu and although it says that it saved my profile it did not. The only way to exit the menu is by powering off. After reboot the old settings are in effect.

I have calibrated my controllers several times in Racalbox 4 and 7 and never had this problem. My Recalbox is useless now ..