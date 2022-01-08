Pi 3+ Snes only issues
-
Righto123 last edited by
Hi,
After re-flashing to Recalbox version 8 my Snes games have broken sound and games stutter and pause. All other systems appear to play correctly. Have tired re-flashing, factory reset, new power supply, changed HDMI cables and inputs to TV. Loaded games from USB plus the pre-loaded free Snes game. Please help!
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@righto123 I'm not sure, but it could be videomode related, see if that helps:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-video-configuration-guide
Have you already tested it with another TV to see if it influences?