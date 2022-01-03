Remove startup splash video
fh1105 last edited by
Hello!
How do I remove the 'splash video' shown on startup of Recalbox 8.0 Electron?
Thanks
Fabian
Zing Global moderator Translator
BitFunX Banned last edited by
Here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/boot-videos
is described how you can add new Videos, which Video will be played and set the Playback Time.
It is not described how you can turn the Video completely off.
I think I found a solution for the problem:
You must edit your "recalbox.conf" File
Go to A - System Options -> ## Splash screen duration
and set system.splash.length=1