Could recalbox make ps2 emulator run on Raspberry pi 4?
-
jor2404 last edited by
Hi
I workshop like ti know if recalbox could make ps2 emulator run on a Raspberry pi 4 in the future or the hardware of this Raspberry is not enough powerfull to achieve it?
-
RustyMG last edited by
Unfortunately, even the Pi4 is nowhere near powerful enough
-
sharky last edited by
Hi,
you can see on the wiki Emulators Compatibility
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
-
Scavy Global moderator
@jor2404 hello,
as you guess it, the Pi4 is not powerfull enough to launch PS2 emulators. A PC is required.