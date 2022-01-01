Safe Shutdown not working - NESPi 4 case
-
Hi,
I did a fresh install of RB 8.0 on NESPi 4 case. RB is installed on SSD, if this matters.
Now I wanted to activate Safe Shutdown, as I always did on previous versions of Retroflag cases:
Just commented in following line in recalbox.conf:
system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET
Also the physical switch in the case is set to "ON", to enable Safe Shutdown.
It's not working at all, neither safe shutdown, nor safe restart (reset button).
I'm out of ideas, hope my new case isn't broken?
Thanks in advance for your help!
-
Scavy Global moderator
@lhari84 hello
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24395/recalbox-v7-2-1-nespi4case-installation-tutorial?_=1641069647508
On the 8.0 version, i can't install the case. I can change just the case=Nespi4case:1 line and it works but... the power button manage to activate the safeshutdown but doesn't stop the power. (the fan is still activated)
-
@scavy Hello
Ok thanks, so this is a known issue?
I have followed the RB changlogs for a long time and it showed up many entries suggesting the case works properly, too bad it does not, I really thought it would.
Now I have added the case=NESPi:1 line but same situation as you wrote: RB shuts down safely, but Pi will not power off.
What I do not understand so far, is this case working properly in any other constellation? For example if using microSD instead of SSD?
Completely different question:
Do you think the Pi4 will be ok without a fan, just a (small) heatsink? My case has been delivered without ANY cooling solution, so I put a heatsink on CPU and placed a fan in the case, that was delivered with an older Retroflag Pi3-case in the past. The fan fits well, but the noise drives me crazy...
-
woife last edited by
@lhari84 I experienced the same error.
As far as I understand the script which is responsible for handling the buttons is not compatible with the python version in Recalbox 8.0. This is a known issue: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/2067
There are two merge requests that should solve it:
- https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/merge_requests/2072
- https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/merge_requests/2083
With version 7.2 it worked out of the box, with version 8.0 it only works if I apply the changes from the merge requests. I have tested it on an RPi3 in a NESPi+ case and on an RPi4 in a NESPi4 case.
-
woife last edited by
@lhari84 said in Safe Shutdown not working - NESPi 4 case:
Completely different question:
Do you think the Pi4 will be ok without a fan, just a (small) heatsink? My case has been delivered without ANY cooling solution, so I put a heatsink on CPU and placed a fan in the case, that was delivered with an older Retroflag Pi3-case in the past. The fan fits well, but the noise drives me crazy...
I have a GeekPi heat sink in both cases mentioned above, and it does a good job: https://thepihut.com/products/raspberry-pi-4-extreme-cooling-heat-sink-fan-kit
It can be connected to either 3V or 5V. I choose 3V. This way it is really silent and still keeps the Pi cool enough (tested e.g. with playing Dreamcast games on the Pi4 in the NESPi 4 case).
-
@woife Sounds good, so I will wait for the fix to start over with the Pi4 Case then.
Further I will not upgrade my good old SuperPi Case with Pi 3B+ to 8.0 for now, as you have mentioned the older generation unfortunately is affected too.
Regarding the cooler, thanks for the info. I have thought about ordering this one, but was not sure it would fit and if it's more silent. Now I know