Change config to display number of games faster?
darknesscrysis last edited by
When I'm scrolling through the systems the number of games takes a couple seconds to display. Is it possible to make them display instantly?
Scavy Global moderator
@darknesscrysis hello
Please read this page, and describe your material.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/3647/before-posting
darknesscrysis last edited by
@scavy
Recalbox version (build): 8.0
Hardware (Micro SD, Power Supply, etc.): Toshiba 750 GB MQ01ABD075, Drive Rev AAT AA21/AX0A4M, Date: 15-06-2014.
Controller(s): Xbox 360
PC:
PCPartPicker Part List: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/ftTzVc
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (14nm) 3.2 GHz 6-Core Processor
CPU Cooler: Scythe Ninja 5 43.03 CFM CPU Cooler
Motherboard: Gigabyte B450M DS3H Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard
Memory: G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory
Storage: Crucial P2 500 GB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
Video Card: Asus Radeon RX 580 8 GB DUAL Video Card
Case: Corsair 100R ATX Mid Tower Case
Power Supply: Corsair RMi 1000 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
Monitor: BenQ GL2780 27.0" 1920x1080 75 Hz Monitor
Keyboard: Filco Ninja Majestouch-2 TKL Wired Standard Keyboard
Mouse: Logitech G502 HERO Wired Optical Mouse
Generated by PCPartPicker 2021-12-31 08:25 EST-0500
Scavy Global moderator
@darknesscrysis oki it's on a amd ryzen. Did you install a theme ?