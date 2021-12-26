Dreamcast version of Half-Life on Recalbox 8.0.
helcril
Does somebody managed to run Half-life on Recalbox 8.0 flycast?
It works on my pc flycast standalone program, when I enable "Force Windows CE" option.
But even with this option on it does not work on my Recalbox.
Zing
it does not work on my Recalbox.
What is your Recalbox hardware?
helcril
@zing
Raspberry Pi-4 with Recalbox 8.0 on it.
Zing
@helcril I don't have an Rpi4 and I can't test it, but an Rpi4 has a different architecture than Windows, so differences are possible, not to mention that although Rpi4 runs dreamcast relatively well, unfortunately it's still not perfect due to hardware limitations, so not all games are compatible.
But, the thread will remain open in case someone who has an Rpi4 can test and confirm if it runs or not.