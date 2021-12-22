Parallel_64, Donkey Kong, camera glitch
holmes last edited by
Raspberry pi4, Recalbox 8
Hi,
I still have the long known bug of the camera which is reset every second in Donkey Kong 64 and which make the game unpleasant to play. I tried with other core. The ones which ado not have this bug are very slow. Does anyone has a solution for this?
Thanks
Zing Global moderator Translator
@holmes Sorry, but unfortunately there is no workaround at the moment, the developers are working on a fix that will be made available in the next version, which should be released soon (but doesn't have a release date yet).