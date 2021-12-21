Odroid XU4Q VGA screen - no display
Hi guys !
I just bought a XU4Q, mouting it on a bartop with a 1280x1024 vga screen.
I plug them with a HDMI to VGA+audio adapter.
Despite of the changes of the boot.ini file, the screen isn't showing anything.
I uncommented the only line :
setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1280x1024.bin"
and I let the
setenv vout "hdmi"
so the sound is still going on the audio adapter.
I'm on recalbox 8.
Can anybody help ?
Thanks a lot !
Zing
@p4ul0 Please don't SPAM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25689/xu4q-avec-ecran-vga-pas-d-image