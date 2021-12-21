Hi guys !

I just bought a XU4Q, mouting it on a bartop with a 1280x1024 vga screen.

I plug them with a HDMI to VGA+audio adapter.

Despite of the changes of the boot.ini file, the screen isn't showing anything.

I uncommented the only line :

setenv videoconfig "drm_kms_helper.edid_firmware=edid/1280x1024.bin"

and I let the

setenv vout "hdmi"

so the sound is still going on the audio adapter.

I'm on recalbox 8.

Can anybody help ?

Thanks a lot !